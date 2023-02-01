Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,704. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

