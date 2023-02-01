Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,246 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 400.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

