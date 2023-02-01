Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,628 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.09. 709,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,615. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18.

