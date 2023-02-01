Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:COF opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

