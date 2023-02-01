Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.5% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 94.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,682.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

