Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

