Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.