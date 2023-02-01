Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

