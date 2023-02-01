Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $353.86 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

