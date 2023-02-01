Cronos Price Down 2.3% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $19.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00082050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00061899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

