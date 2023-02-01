Critical Review: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nayax and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 1 0 0 2.00 AvidXchange 1 2 6 0 2.56

AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $11.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Nayax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.8% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nayax and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $119.13 million 5.90 -$24.76 million N/A N/A AvidXchange $248.41 million 8.92 -$199.65 million ($0.86) -12.96

Nayax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -25.49% -33.08% -17.81% AvidXchange -49.54% -14.27% -4.90%

Summary

AvidXchange beats Nayax on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; and Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app installed on the consumer's mobile phone that enables cashless payments using only the mobile phone. In addition, the company provides cashless payments systems; telemetry services, including remote management, monitoring, and control of the unattended POS and service; closed-circuit prepaid card solutions; and management software for unattended machines. Further, it operates marketing, loyalty, and consumer engagement platform. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including snacks and drinks automatic vending machines, coffee machines, kiddie and amusement rides, massage chairs, laundromats, machines for selling non-prescription drugs, car wash, parking, tourist, fueling, and ticket machines, as well as kiosks, public restrooms, photo booth, donations, AIR/VAC, and ice cream vending machines. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

