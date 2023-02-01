Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 5,698 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 8,921,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,709,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

