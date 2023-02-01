Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 10,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 2,502,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

