Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 301,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

