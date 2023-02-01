Credit Suisse Group Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

