Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.92

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 186647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

About Cowen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

