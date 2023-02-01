Cosmos Price Tops $13.36 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $13.36 or 0.00057797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $145.21 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00084896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00025859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

