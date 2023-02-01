Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Insider Activity at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

See Also

