CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.64

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.64 and last traded at $183.71, with a volume of 52624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40.

Insider Activity

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $2,032,034 in the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.