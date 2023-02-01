Cormark Comments on Definity Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.27.

Shares of DFY opened at C$35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.49.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

