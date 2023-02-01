Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 81,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 121,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.56 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

