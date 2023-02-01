Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.49

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.49 and traded as high as $67.19. Copart shares last traded at $66.29, with a volume of 1,412,953 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Copart Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Copart by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Copart by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Copart by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

