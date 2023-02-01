Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5,789.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $56,664,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 258,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,175. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

