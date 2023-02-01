Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 3,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,979. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

