Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,204 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,019. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

