Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.88. 975,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -137.53 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

