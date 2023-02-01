Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 1,129,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

