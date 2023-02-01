Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $11.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.12. The stock had a trading volume of 842,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.