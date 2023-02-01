Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE CB traded down $11.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.12. The stock had a trading volume of 842,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.
Insider Activity
In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Old Dominion Freight Line Driving To New Highs
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.