Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.6 %

JBL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 523,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,618. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,565 shares of company stock worth $16,333,233. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

