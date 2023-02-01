Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,902 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises approximately 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $32,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in onsemi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter valued at $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 824,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. 1,034,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,358. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

