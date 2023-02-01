Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 140.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. 644,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.