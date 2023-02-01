Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

PM traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 973,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,259. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

