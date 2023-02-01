Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $319.86. The company had a trading volume of 481,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.96 and a 200-day moving average of $304.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

