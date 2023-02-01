Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,853,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,814,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 8.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

