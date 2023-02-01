Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,382,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,819,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

