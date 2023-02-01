Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $2,486.78 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

