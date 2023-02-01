Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 804 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

