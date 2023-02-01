Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 728 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
