Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 592 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in McKesson by 12.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.3% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.20.

McKesson stock opened at $378.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $252.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

