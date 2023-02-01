Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 373 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

