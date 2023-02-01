Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

