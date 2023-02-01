Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 140.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

