Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

CSCO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 4,328,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,794,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.