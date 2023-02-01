Comparing Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) & Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 3 6 0 2.67 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Homology Medicines and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $8.57, suggesting a potential upside of 445.65%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -133.82% -48.79% -40.37% Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.76% -3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Homology Medicines and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $33.97 million 2.66 -$95.76 million ($0.10) -15.70 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 12.37 $24.93 million ($0.02) -1,434.28

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Homology Medicines on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; a clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and a license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.