Comparing Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) & Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Reinsurance and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 1 2 6 0 2.56

Hannover Rück has a consensus target price of $184.59, suggesting a potential upside of 82.52%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Hannover Rück’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.79 $1.46 billion $5.64 17.93

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Dividends

Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hannover Rück pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% Hannover Rück 4.18% 11.49% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance. The Life and Health Reinsurance focuses on the insurance of persons, such as life, pension, health and personal accident insurance. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

