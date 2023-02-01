Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Commerzbank Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
