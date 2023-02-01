Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

