Coinmetro Token (XCM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,479.71

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $1,479.71 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65101317 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,532.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

