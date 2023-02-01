Coin98 Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Coin98 has a market cap of $55.89 million and approximately $70.55 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.20 or 0.01356766 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006966 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.01635019 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

