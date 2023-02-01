Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.81

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 283329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cohu Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cohu by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

