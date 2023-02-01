Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.